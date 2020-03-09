Open Offer in New Tab
Xiaomi ShowSee Anion Hair Dryer
$20 $29
free shipping

That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ACWholesaler via eBay.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 5 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 1,800W high power
  • quick-drying
  • hot/cold wind switch
  • 6 centrifugal fan blade
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
