Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
DHgate · 59 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S 128GB Android Smartphone
$181 $193
free shipping

Coupon "OffersDH" yields the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at DHgate

Tips
  • Available in White w/ Glass / TPU case at this price; Other options are slightly more via the same code.
  • Shipping time can take up to 3 months.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
  • quad rear/single front camera
  • fingerprint sensor
  • 6.67" 2220x1080 touch screen
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones DHgate Xiaomi
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register