DHgate · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB GSM Smartphone
$215 $260
free shipping from China

That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at DHgate

  • Availabe at this price in black or white when you use coupon code "3C05ADAB".
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
  • Sold by Xiaomiyoupin via DHgate.
  • 6.5" 1080x2340 HDR touchscreen
  • MediaTek Helio G90T 8-core processor
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • 64MP quad rear camera array, 20MP front camera
  • dual SIM card slots
  • MIUI 10 OS (based on Android 8.1)
  • Code "3C05ADAB "
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
