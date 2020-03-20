Open Offer in New Tab
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB GSM Smartphone
$193
free shipping

That's $22 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at DHgate

Tips
  • Use code "0A626C49" to get this discount.
Features
  • 6.5" 1080x2340 HDR touchscreen
  • MediaTek Helio G90T 8-core processor
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • 64MP quad rear camera array, 20MP front camera
  • dual SIM card slots
  • MIUI 10 OS (based on Android 8.1)
  • Code "0A626C49"
