eBay · 57 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Global Version 64GB Smartphone
$170 $270
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
  • The Blue and White versions are available for $171.99.
Features
  • available in Black
  • Snapdragon 665 Octa core processor
  • 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
  • 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
  • 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
