Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DHgate · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Global Version 64GB Smartphone
$140 $184
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at DHgate

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "29FD09DB" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • available in several colors (Blue pictured)
  • 6.3" 2340x1080 IPS touchscreen display
  • Snapdragon 665 Octa core processor
  • 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "29FD09DB"
  • Expires 2/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Cell Phones DHgate Xiaomi
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register