eBay · 24 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$24 $26
free shipping
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
  • noise-cancelling
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • includes charging box
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register