Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DHgate · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Earphones
$12 $20
$5 shipping

To get this deal, use code "DHYF30". That's the lowest total price we could find by $2. Buy Now at DHgate

Tips
  • This item may take up to 5 weeks for delivery.
Features
  • charging box
  • 2 pairs of eartips
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IPX4 waterproof
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DHYF30"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones DHgate Xiaomi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
erikhotmail
anyone else know if this site is legit?
31 min ago