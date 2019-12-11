Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 57 mins ago
Xiaomi Pinjing Electric Toothbrush
$12 $18
free shipping

That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Maxmober via eBay.
  • May take up to 5 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • charging base
  • 3 vibration modes
  • IPX7 full body waterproof
  • Model: EX3
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Toothbrushes eBay Xiaomi
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register