Walmart · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Mi Wristband 4 Bluetooth Fitness Watch
$33 $73
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Cozylife via Walmart.
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 1" AMOLED screen
  • water resistant up to 50 meters
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Fitness Trackers Walmart Xiaomi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register