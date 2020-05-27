Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Mi WiFi Repeater Pro Extender
$18 $28
free shipping

Save a buck more than the next best price we found (from another third-party reseller). Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Anderlink via eBay.
Features
  • transfer rate up to 300Mbps
  • 2.4GHz
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/27/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Wireless Networking eBay Xiaomi
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register