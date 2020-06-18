That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
- Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is also available for $36.96.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- record body weight via Mi Fit app
- compatible with Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0+
- requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on face masks in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns - one of the most varied selections we've seen. Plus, take an extra 15% off with code "15AC". Shop Now at SheIn
- Uncheck "Shipping Guarantee" during checkout to get these prices.
- Plus, today only (5/12), take an extra $5 off orders of $59 or more or an extra $10 off orders of $99 or more via "SUNSHINE20".
- These items are expected to deliver around June 11.
These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask. Buy Now at Vistaprint
- Kid Masks for $13
- Adult Masks for $18
- Filter 10-packs for $10
- Ships by May 28.
- adjustable ear loops
- replaceable filters
- multiple layers
Essential workers can get free Ear Savers direct from a maker by filling out a short form. Shop Now
- Are you working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis? Scroll down and click on "Get Ear Savers".
- Have a Glowforge 3D laser printer? Scroll down and Click on "Help Print" to see how you can help.
- take pressure and friction off the ears, making all masks more comfortable and reduce the risk of damage to the ears and face
- also help when the mask is the wrong size
Apply coupon code "20MAKE4120" to save $5 and drop these masks to effectively $2 each.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Michaels
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Black.
- One size fits most
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- 2-way audio
- 170° view angle
- night vision
- IP65 water proof
- Viewable via Mi Home App
