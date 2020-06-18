eBay · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2
$27 $39
free shipping

  • Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
  • Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is also available for $36.96.
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • record body weight via Mi Fit app
  • compatible with Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0+
  • requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
  • Popularity: 3/5
