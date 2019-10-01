Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $83 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's $33 off and the cheapest new 16GB Android tablet we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Silver for $99.98 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $13 under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $67.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $73 off, $10 under our mention from July, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $7 under our May mention, $164 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Cell-Force via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB GSM Android Phone in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $140 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Much8888 via Ebay offers the Xiaomi Roborock Xiaowa E35 Robot Vacuum for $359.99. Click Make Offer and enter $299.99 to drop the price to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
