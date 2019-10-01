Banggood · 33 mins ago
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus 4G LTE 64GB 10.1" Tablet
$257 $340
$2 shipping

That's $83 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Use code "6abc02" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • Snapdragon 660 octa core processor
  • 5.0MP front camera and 13.0MP rear camera
  • MIUI 9.0 OS
↑ less
Buy from Banggood
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "6abc02"
  • Expires 10/1/2019
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tablets Banggood Xiaomi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register