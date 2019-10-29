New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Mi Color Smart 60W Light Bulb
$10 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 9-watt
  • 600-lumens
  • adjustable brightness
  • 16 million different colors
  • control via Mi Home app
  • compatible with Google Assistant
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Light Bulbs Walmart Xiaomi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register