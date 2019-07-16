Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV Streaming Player with a $10 VUDU Credit for $39.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $39.) Buy Now
- HDMI
- USB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
-
-
-
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a low today by $25.) Buy Now
Sijin via Amazon offers the Haosihd Android 9.0 TV Box for $59.99. Coupon code "2S43UZG5" cuts that to $38.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- WiFi 2.4GHz
- Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Stone pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find.

- Get free shipping on orders over $35
- available in select sizes from 38x30 to 40x30
- Get free shipping on orders over $35
- available in select sizes from 38x30 to 40x30
Much8888 via Ebay offers the Xiaomi Roborock Xiaowa E35 Robot Vacuum for $359.99. Click Make Offer and enter $299.99 to drop the price to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 5,200mAh lithium battery
- 180 minute battery life
- HEPA filter
- Model: E351-01-FCC
Betteryourlife via Walmart offers the Xiaomi First Generation WiFi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $289.99. With free shipping, that's $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- laser distance sensor
- 2.5 hours cleaning time on single charge
- Model: c200
