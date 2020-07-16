It's $13 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USB Kits via eBay.
- AMOLED display
- 135mAh battery
- adjustable wristband
-
Expires 7/16/2020
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save up to $126 off the list price of over 90 different men's and women's models. Buy Now at Fossil
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
Save $59 off list price for this feature-packed smart watch with lots of accessories. Plus, get free 2-day shipping via "BDEXPRESS". Buy Now at BuyDig
- Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch w/ GPS & heart rate monitoring
- Deco Essentials Garmin Instinct Military Grade Screen Protector 2-Pack
- Deco Essentials Tactical Emergency Bracelet w/ SOS LED Light, Knife, & More
- Xit Sports Zippered Waist Bag
- Deco Gear FPT100BK Tactical Flashlight & Tactical Pen Set w/ Water/Shockproof Case
- Model: E4GRINSTINCTFR
Most stores, like Best Buy and Adorama, charge $199 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's at least $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also around $6 less than other Shoebacca storefronts.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
That's a savings of 30%. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Boost White or Boost Black at this price; The Sharp Type-B set in Red is also available for $24.59.
- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
- USB Type-C rehargeable
- detachable & washable trimmer head
- adjustable length from 0.7mm to 21mm
- nano-ceramic cutter head
- Model: YYT1558882022245UR
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
- Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is also available for $36.96.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- record body weight via Mi Fit app
- compatible with Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0+
- requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- 2-way audio
- 170° view angle
- night vision
- IP65 water proof
- Viewable via Mi Home App
Sign In or Register