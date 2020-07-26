Apply coupon code "BGJM5HK" for a savings of $67. Buy Now at Banggood
- AMOLED display
- 135mAh battery
- adjustable wristband

Update: The price has dropped to $14.99.
- Sold by Joygem-US via Amazon.
- fitness tracker, heart rate monitor, and sleep monitor
- compatible with iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 or above
- includes an extra band
- IP68 waterproof

- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.


- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619

- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- 150° reclining angle
- 350° swivel
- detachable head and lumbar support pillows
- retractable foot rest
- adjustable seat height
- Model: BW-GC1

- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- 21:9 wide panoramic view
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 3440x1440 (1500R) resolution
- low blue light without video flash

- Ships from Canada and may take up to 20 business days to arrive.
- available in sizes S to XL
- noise cancelling
- music auto-stops in sleep stage
- sleep monitoring
- silk and Lycra
- 62.2" cable


- dimmable
- 16 million colors
- sync lights with music
- E26 base
- Model: YLDP06YL

- Available in Boost White or Boost Black at this price; The Sharp Type-B set in Red is also available for $24.59.
- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
- USB Type-C rehargeable
- detachable & washable trimmer head
- adjustable length from 0.7mm to 21mm
- nano-ceramic cutter head
- Model: YYT1558882022245UR

- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
- Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is also available for $36.96.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- record body weight via Mi Fit app
- compatible with Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0+
- requires 3 AAA batteries (included)

- 2-way audio
- 170° view angle
- night vision
- IP65 water proof
- Viewable via Mi Home App

- Sold by Flueonsky via eBay.
- Infrared night vision
- 170° viewing angle
- IP65 waterproof rating
- magnetic support
- two-way audio
