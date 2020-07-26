Banggood · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Smartwatch
$33 $100
$4 shipping

Apply coupon code "BGJM5HK" for a savings of $67. Buy Now at Banggood

Features
  • AMOLED display
  • 135mAh battery
  • adjustable wristband
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGJM5HK"
  • Expires 7/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches Banggood Xiaomi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
kramyugtaht
Um, applying the coupon results in a HIGHER PRICE - BOTH this coupon and the small new user coupon. Very disappointing both for Dealnews and Banggood. WTH please check what you publish
1 hr 23 min ago
kramyugtaht
Um, applying the coupon results in a HIGHER PRICE - BOTH this coupon and the small new user coupon. Very disappointing both for Dealnews and Banggood. WTH
1 hr 24 min ago