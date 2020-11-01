New
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Fitness Tracker
$38 $76
Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $37.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMOLED display
  • 125mAh battery
  • adjustable wristband
