DHgate · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Smart Miband
$20 $36
free shipping

That's $16 less than we saw elsewhere. Buy Now at DHgate

  • This item ships from China and may take two to five weeks to arrive.
  • Coupon code "677BA2FA" bags this price
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • waterproof to 50 meters
  • heart rate monitor
  • Code "677BA2FA"
  • Published 1 hr ago
