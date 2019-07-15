7colorstore via eBay offers its Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Smart Fitness Bracelet for $36.59. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- approximately 1" AMOLED screen
- touch control and smart control
- 135mAh battery life
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Get it Speedy via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Black/Graphite for $129.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $103.96. With free shipping, that's $16 under our expired mention from two days ago, and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $16). Buy Now
- heart rate tracking
- measures steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, stairs climbed, minutes of activity, length and quality of sleep
- up to 7 days of battery life
- water-resistant up to 150 feet
- compatible with iOS or Android devices
- Model: FB409GMBK
DFWL via Amazon offers the Letscom Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor in Black for $35.99. Coupon code "35FKE3Y5" drops the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sleep monitor
- IP68 waterproof
- pedometer
- step counter
- color screen
- Model: ID131Color HR
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
- most sizes S to XXL
- 5,200mAh lithium battery
- 180 minute battery life
- HEPA filter
- Model: E351-01-FCC
- laser distance sensor
- 2.5 hours cleaning time on single charge
- Model: c200
