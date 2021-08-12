Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Fitness Tracker for $8
New
Gshopper · 49 mins ago
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Fitness Tracker
$7.99 $30
free shipping

Apply code "05FEEB95D6" to save $62 off list price. Buy Now at Gshopper

Tips
  • In Black.
Features
  • 5 ATM water-resistance rating
  • touchscreen
  • PPG heart rate sensor
  • Bluetooth 5.0
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "05FEEB95D6"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fitness Trackers Gshopper Xiaomi
Staff Pick Under $25 Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register