Google Shopping · 17 mins ago
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Activity Tracker
$23 $26
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by TomTop via Google Shopping.
  • Apply coupon code "19CYBER10" to get this discount.
  • Buying as a holiday gift? You may want to double check the shipping estimate. This item ships from China and it's currently showing as arriving mid-December.
Features
  • AMOLED screen
  • water resistance up to 50 meters
  • Caller ID, time reminder, instant message display
  • USB charger
  • Code "19CYBER10"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
