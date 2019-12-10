Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Xiaomi Mi Adults' Foldable Electric Scooter
$299 $449
free shipping

That's $41 our June mention, a low now by $150, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • 250-watt motor with a 15.5-MPH max speed
  • battery life up to 18.6 miles (under specific conditions)
  • Bluetooth pairing with app for current speed, remaining power, and ride stats
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Xiaomi
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register