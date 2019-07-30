- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the the Xiaomi Mi Adult-Size Bluetooth Electric Scooter in Black for $349 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $9 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gemmy Twerking Bear Bluetooth Plush for $8.20 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a pittance for a twerking bear.)
Update: The price has now dropped to $7.83. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GloFish 5-Gallon Crescent Aquarium Kit for $25.24 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2017 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
7colorstore via eBay offers its Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Smart Fitness Bracelet for $36.59. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Much8888 via Ebay offers the Xiaomi Roborock Xiaowa E35 Robot Vacuum for $359.99. Click Make Offer and enter $299.99 to drop the price to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Betteryourlife via Walmart offers the Xiaomi First Generation WiFi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $289.99. With free shipping, that's $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
