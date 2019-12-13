Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Mi Adult-Size Bluetooth Electric Scooter
$299 $449
free shipping

That's $100 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $227 today. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon matches
Features
  • Red Dot "Best of the Best" award winner
  • 15.5-MPH max speed
  • battery life up to 18.6 miles
  • foldable frame
  • disc braking
  • Bluetooth pairing with app
