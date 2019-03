6.21" AMOLED full screen display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor

6GB RAM & 64GB/128GB internal storage

20MP front camera & 12MP rear camera

802.11ac dual-band wireless & Bluetooth 5.0

MIUI 9 OS (based on Android 8.1 Oreo)

Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Mi 8 Global 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for. With, that's $163 off list and the lowest price we could find. Features include:Note: The 128GB version is available for($151 off list)