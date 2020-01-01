Banggood · 39 mins ago
Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter
$337 $559
free shipping

That's $118 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less in yesterday's expired mention. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "BGMI365CN" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from China and may take four to five weeks to arrive.
Features
  • available in White or Black
  • 18.6-mile range per charge (conditionally based)
  • speeds up to 15.5mph
  • Model: M365
↑ less
Buy from Banggood
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGMI365CN"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Banggood Xiaomi
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register