Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DHgate · 51 mins ago
Xiaomi Haylou GT2 3D Bluetooth Stereo Earphones
$16 $19
free shipping

That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at DHgate

Tips
  • Use coupon code "5DCD369B" to drop the price.
Features
  • multi function button
  • built-in mic
  • charging case
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "5DCD369B "
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones DHgate Xiaomi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register