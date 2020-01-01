Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Haylou GT1 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$21 $30
$2 shipping

That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ACWholesaler via eBay.
  • This item ships from China and may take three to six weeks to arrive.
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • works with Siri & Google voice assistants
