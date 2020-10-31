Save Money via Walmart offers the Xiaomi Haylou GT1 Mini Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $19.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch controls
- IPX5 water resistance
- up to 12 hours of use time via charging case
Expires 10/31/2020
Clip the
$10 $8 on-page coupon to drop the price, which is $4 less than our mention from June. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black only at this price.
- Sold by Patozon via Amazon.
- 40mm drivers
- built-in microphone
- wireless with optional wired mode
- CVC6. 0 noise reduction technology
- Model: BH162A
Save on everything from toys, electronics, home, kitchen, apparel, and more. Prices start at $3. Shop Now at Walmart
- Stack your order to over $35 to avoid shipping fees, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's $13 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise it adds $5.99.
- laptop sleeve – fits most laptops up to 15"
- interior mesh pocket
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Save 10% and get two chairs for less than $50 each. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black only at this price. (Four more colors are available for $119.99.)
- mid-back mesh backrest
- adjustable seat height
- 360° swivel wheels
- tilt/lock control
- star base
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- Intelligent working mode
- 185nm ultraviolent
- IPX4 waterproof
- 3,600mA battery
