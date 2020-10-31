New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Haylou GT1 Mini Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$20 $40
free shipping

Save Money via Walmart offers the Xiaomi Haylou GT1 Mini Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $19.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • touch controls
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • up to 12 hours of use time via charging case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones Walmart Xiaomi
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register