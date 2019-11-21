Banggood · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 5KM FPV RC Drone Quadcopter RTF
$438 $499
$3 shipping

That's $61 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Use code “BGUSX8” to get this discount.
Features
  • 3-axis mechanical gimbal
  • real-time HD video transmission
  • foldable & portable
  • remote control
  • smart tracking modes
  • Code "BGUSX8"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
