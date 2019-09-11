Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Starter Set for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $37 less than a full-size restock box (although this only includes sample sizes of most items). Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
healthcareplus1 via eBay offers three Schick Slim Twin ST2 Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors 15-Packs (45 total) for $14.09 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $8. Buy Now
Tai-ying via Amazon offers the PretiHom IPL Hair Removal Device in Pink for $79.99. Coupon code "C4BGNSMW" and the $10 off clip coupon drop the price to $28.40. With free shipping, that's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54 for a similar kit. Buy Now
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $73 off, $10 under our mention from July, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $83 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Cell-Force via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB GSM Android Phone in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
