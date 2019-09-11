eBay · 55 mins ago
Xiaomi Enchen Cordless Electric Hair Clipper
$14 $20
free shipping

Tips
  • Sold by golodoor via eBay.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 5 weeks for delivery.
Features
  • USB Type-C rehargeable
  • detachable & washable trimmer head
  • adjustable length from 0.7mm to 21mm
  • nano-ceramic cutter head
