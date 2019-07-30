- Create an Account or Login
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Changoor via Amazon offers its Changoor Jinding Women's Waterproof Electric Shaver in Rose Gold for $27.49. Coupon code "MK8D3FFG" shaves that down to $17.45. With free shipping, that's $6 under our May mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wahl Quick Cut 10-Piece Haircutting Kit for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit in Blue for $27.30 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Bellemusique via Amazon offers the Migicshow 12-in-1 Electric Beard Trimmer for $34.88. Coupon code "MIGICSHOW1" drops the price to $24.42. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Icon 4 Trainer Shoes in Power Red or Collegiate Royal for $45. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $33.75. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38. Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the the Xiaomi Mi Adult-Size Bluetooth Electric Scooter in Black for $349 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $9 less last month. Buy Now
7colorstore via eBay offers its Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Smart Fitness Bracelet for $36.59. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Acwholesaler via eBay offers its Xiaomi Wsken Handheld Fan for $18.59. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find by $2.
Note: This item ships from China and may take 10 to 20 business days for delivery. Buy Now
Much8888 via Ebay offers the Xiaomi Roborock Xiaowa E35 Robot Vacuum for $359.99. Click Make Offer and enter $299.99 to drop the price to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
