Banggood · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Ecosystem Wemax OnePro Laser Projector
$1,495 $3,360
$3 shipping
Tips
  • Use coupon code "BGXM90911" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 7,000-lumens
  • up to 150" display
  • remote control
↑ less
Buy from Banggood
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGXM90911"
  • Expires 9/13/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Projectors Banggood Xiaomi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register