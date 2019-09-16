Banggood · 57 mins ago
Xiaomi Dreame V9 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$179 $287
$9 shipping

That's $109 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Use coupon code "BGDER19" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 2,500mAh battery
  • up to 60 mins run time per charge
  • brushless motor
  • HEPA filter
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGDER19"
  • Expires 9/16/2019
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
