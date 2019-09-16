Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's $109 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Much8888 via Ebay offers the Xiaomi Roborock Xiaowa E35 Robot Vacuum for $359.99. Click Make Offer and enter $299.99 to drop the price to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Betteryourlife via Walmart offers the Xiaomi First Generation WiFi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $289.99. With free shipping, that's $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89.
Update: The price has dropped to $93.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Banggood offers the BlitzWolf BW-FYE5 Mini True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Blue or Black for $36.99. Coupon code "BGBWFYE5" cuts the price to $30.99. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Cell-Force via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB GSM Android Phone in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
