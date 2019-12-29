Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi A1 Electric Walking Pad
$388 $776
free shipping

That's $388 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Vigorouspart555 via eBay.
Features
  • foldable
  • ultra-thin
  • remote control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/29/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment eBay Xiaomi
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register