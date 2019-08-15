eBay · 42 mins ago
Xiaomi 70mai 1S 1080p WiFi DVR Dash Cam
$42 $60
free shipping

ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi 70mai 1S 1080p WiFi DVR Dash Cam for $41.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • This item ships from China and may take up to five weeks for delivery.
Features
  • Sony IMX307 CMOS image sensor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) video recording
  • 130° wide-angle lens
  • TF card slot
  • voice control
  • remote viewing via 70mai mobile app
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/15/2019
    Published 42 min ago
