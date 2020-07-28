Banggood · 1 hr ago
$440 $600
$3 shipping
That's a savings of $160 off list. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
- 21:9 wide panoramic view
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 3440x1440 (1500R) resolution
- low blue light without video flash
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/28/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Staples · 4 days ago
Staples Tech Sale
Up to $220 off PCs, up to 40% off monitors
free shipping
Over 30 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
Amazon · 1 day ago
KYY 15.6" Portable Monitor
$132 $190
free shipping
Clip the $20 off on-page coupon and apply code "69EXG5FU" for a savings of $58. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KYY Tech. via Amazon.
Features
- dual speakers
- includes scratch-proof magnetic smart cover
- Model: K3
Staples · 1 day ago
HP 27yh 27" 1080p LED Monitor
$100 $120
free shipping
Thanks to coupon code "88147", that's a $20 overnight drop and the best deal now by $70. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI & DVI inputs
- VESA mounting
- Model: 3UA74AA#ABA
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Loctek Dual 10"-27" Monitor Mount
$55
free shipping
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Banggood · 9 mos ago
Sleepace Smart Sleep Eye Mask Headphones
$12 $27
free shipping
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Ships from Canada and may take up to 20 business days to arrive.
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
- noise cancelling
- music auto-stops in sleep stage
- sleep monitoring
- silk and Lycra
- 62.2" cable
Banggood · 9 mos ago
Yeelight 10W RGB Smart LED Bulb
$14 $24
$3 shipping
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Apply coupon code "BG828XMT" to get this discount.
Features
- dimmable
- 16 million colors
- sync lights with music
- E26 base
- Model: YLDP06YL
eBay · 2 wks ago
Xiaomi Enchen Cordless Electric Hair Clipper
$20 $29
free shipping
That's a savings of 30%. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Boost White or Boost Black at this price; The Sharp Type-B set in Red is also available for $24.59.
- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
Features
- USB Type-C rehargeable
- detachable & washable trimmer head
- adjustable length from 0.7mm to 21mm
- nano-ceramic cutter head
- Model: YYT1558882022245UR
eBay · 1 mo ago
Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2
$27 $39
free shipping
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
- Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is also available for $36.96.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- record body weight via Mi Fit app
- compatible with Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0+
- requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Xiaomi Mi 1080p Home Security IP Camera
$29 $41
free shipping
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- 2-way audio
- 170° view angle
- night vision
- IP65 water proof
- Viewable via Mi Home App
Sign In or Register