Xfinity Mobile · 1 hr ago
Xfinity Mobile Hello 2021 Sales Event
up to $650 savings

Ring in the new year with up to $650 in savings with Xfinity Mobile's Hello 2021 Sales Event! Shop Now at Xfinity Mobile

Tips
  • Get a $250 Visa Gift Card when you bundle both Xfinity internet and mobile.
  • Save $250 off any new purchase of an iPhone.
  • Get $50 when you bring your phone to Xfinity Mobile.
  • Expires 1/11/2021
1 comment
mickslang
the numbers don't add up and the promotion only applies to new customers
21 min ago