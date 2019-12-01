Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $22 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's a $74 savings in total, once you factor in the shipping discount.
Update: Shipping is now $7.95. Buy Now at Sierra
This is $157 off list and a great price for a wool-blend coat.
Update: The price has increased to $49.99. Buy Now at Banana Republic
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Columbia
That's $295 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at JCPenney
Most stores charge at least $18 more; this deal beats Kohl's price even after you factor in the $15 Kohl's Cash they include. Buy Now at JCPenney
The JCPenney 2019 Black Friday sale is now live online. In-store, you can start shopping on Thanksgiving at 2 pm through Saturday. You'll save up to 80% on a wide selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, and home items.
JCPenney will also offer a coupon giveaway in-store on Thanksgiving. These coupons will be handed out before doors open on Thursday, while supplies last, and will give $10, $100, or $500 off a purchase of $10, $100, or $500 or more respectively. Each store will have at least one $500 off coupon. Shop Now at JCPenney
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
