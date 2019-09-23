Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Crocs
That's tied with last week's mention, $36 off list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal for Under Armour men's shoes in general.
Update: The price has dropped to $23.20. Buy Now at Belk
That's the best price we could find by $19 and matched with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's tied with last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
Save up to $21 on a range of colors. Shop Now at JCPenney
It's the lowest price we've seen (we also saw it for this price in July). Buy Now at JCPenney
