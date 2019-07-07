New
JCPenney · 44 mins ago
$7 $32
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Xersion Men's Basketball Shorts in White or Rich Blue for $9.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $6.99. Choose same-day pickup where available; otherwise, opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. Deal ends July 6. Buy Now
- sizes S to XXL
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 day ago
Pacific Blue Men's Printed Stretch Twill Shorts
$6 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pacific Blue Men's Printed Stretch Twill Shorts in several styles (Green Avocado pictured) for $5.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 34
eBay · 1 mo ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes 30 to 44
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts
$16 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Little Beauty Women's Athletic Shorts
$8 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Tankoo via Amazon offers the Little Beauty Women's Athletic Shorts in several colors (Red pictured) for $12.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "MKPAENTL" to drop the price to $8.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- The 5% clip coupon is not available for Navy or Blue, so the price is $9.09 after code.
- available in select sizes from S to XL
JCPenney · 3 hrs ago
JCP Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade
from $21 $60
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $30. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $21. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's tied with our May mention, a savings of at least $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 16 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Cash Strap Sandals
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Cash Strap Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 16 hrs ago
Xersion Women's Lounge Capri Pants
$10 $37
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Xersion Women's Lounge Capri Pants in several colors (Camo pictured) for $14.80. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.36. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $26 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes XS to XXL. Buy Now
