Newegg offers the Xerox Phaser Wireless Color Laser Printer for $149.99. Coupon code "EMCTWVU39" cuts that to. With, that's tied with last month's mention (and our Cyber Monday mention) and the lowest price we could find by $59 today. It features up to 18 ppm black and 18 ppm color, up to 1200x2400 dpi, and a 150-sheet capacity.