Dell Small Business offers the Xerox Phaser Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $44.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the HP Color Laser 179fnw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer for $199 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer for $159.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $742 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $468 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
