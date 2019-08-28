New
Dell Small Business · 55 mins ago
Xerox Phaser WiFi Color Laser Printer
$89 $279
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Xerox Phaser Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $44.) Buy Now

Features
  • up to 18 ppm black and 18 ppm color
  • up to 1200x2400 dpi
  • 150-sheet capacity
