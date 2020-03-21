Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Xerox B205 Multifunction Printer
$125 $200
free shipping

That's a low by $55, but most stores charge $200 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 600 x 600 dpi print resolution
  • USB Port
  • 1 Cartridge
  • Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Model: B205/NI
  • Expires 3/21/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
