Altatac via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle bundled with Titanfall 2 for Xbox One for $399. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "ALT60" to cut it to. With, that's $11 under last month's mention (which didn't include Titanfall 2) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $65.) Deal ends March 27.