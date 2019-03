ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Console Bundle for an in-cart price of $389.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $54 off, although we saw it with a $120 store credit for $400 on Black Friday. It includes a download of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.