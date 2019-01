SNG Trading via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle for $429.95. Coupon code "SNG60" drops it to. With, that's the best deal today by $60 and the second-lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for $6 less on Black Friday.) Deal ends January 22.Note: This coupon can only be used once per account. (You must be signed in to use it.)