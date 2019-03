Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console with Titanfall 2 + Nitro DLC for Xbox One for $217.64. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to. With, that's $29 under the lowest price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere. (It's also a very low price for an Xbox One S 1TB console bundle in general.)Note: This coupon may be redeemed once per household. You must be signed in to use it.