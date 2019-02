Altatac via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Console Bundle in White for $240. Coupon code "ALT40" cuts the price to. With, that's the lowest price we could find today by $50. (For further comparison, we last saw it bundled with Forza Horizon 4 for the same price two weeks ago.) It features an Xbox One S console, full-game downloads of Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, Battlefield: 1943, and Battlefield 1 Revolution. Deal ends February 6.